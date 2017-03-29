Horry county attorneys say they handle 100 lawsuits on any given day

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – For the last year, News13’s told you about the lawsuits filed against Horry County and the Horry County Police Department.

Many of those suits are from women claiming they were sexually assaulted by a former detective, but the case load for county attorneys doesn’t end there.

Horry County Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says lawsuits are like a revolving door for their attorneys.

“At any given time, they handle about 100 cases on any given day,” said Bourcier.

At last week’s Horry County Budget Retreat, the county’s attorney said they’ve brought on additional help to help with the workload.

On the public index website, we found hundreds of suits against the county in the last year against different departments.

Bourcier says people sue for just about anything, whether it’s a pot hole in the road that damages their car, or for the treatment of an inmate in the detention center.

Bourcier says they only need two things to sue.

$150 dollars for circuit court and the court house needs to be open. Unfortunately, people sue every day,” said Bourcier.

The county’s attorney told council the number one cost they’re battling right now are suits against the paving of international drive.

“We’ve all seen over the last couple of years the issues that we’ve had with some of the environmental groups and some of the suits that have been pushed forward in local, state, and federal courts, too. So, we do have to cover those costs,” said Bourcier.

Bourcier says the county has two insurance policies they use to pay for the legal fees.

“Out of let’s say the 100 or so cases, about 60% of those cases fall under the tort liability insurance and about 40% under the pre-paid legal,” said Bourcier.

With cases like international drive, 80% of the cost is covered by the pre-paid legal service, and ultimately, tax payers are left to foot some of the bill.

“Like any other insurance, we have to budget for that. Based on, I guess, similar to health insurance, if you have more claims, those premiums could adjust over the year based on that,” said Bourcier.

Bourcier says it’s pretty common for a county the size of Horry County to be sued as often as it is.

She says with the population, having a detention center, and with tourists coming to the county, that could put Horry County at a greater risk of being sued.