Man gets $763k in unclaimed cash from SC treasurer’s program

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – A South Carolina man found out he had more than three-quarter million dollars in unclaimed cash and stock proceeds left by his father who died 15 years ago.

The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office says the combined $763,000 is the largest amount of money ever returned as part of its Unclaimed Property Program.

“We had no idea we had this much money waiting for us,” said the man who wishes to stay anonymous. Treasurer Curtis Loftis says the man thought it was a scam when he was first called about the unclaimed money.

Millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that can’t find the owners. The money can come from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, money from insurance or utility deposits.

Treasurer Loftis says you can check to see if you have any unclaimed money or property by searching your name at this link.