Myrtle Beach to add new bike, pedestrian logos around the city

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is one step closer to making the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city established a new logo that will be used as a branding tool for bikers and walkers to know where it is safe to bring out your bike or go for a walk.

“One thing we’re going to use this for is to talk about the safety aspect,” said Diane Mosqow-McKenzie with the City of Myrtle Beach.

“A lot of people come here and they’re not familiar with our trails and our road system.”

Mosqow-McKenzie said another goal is to let people know the city has increased bikeability and walkability. Myrtle Beach is also partnering with businesses in the The Market Common to make them more bicycle-friendly.

One cyclist said he appreciates the effort by the city to protect bikers and walkers.

“The ability to have the paths right there all the time makes it a lot easier to bike,” said George Limberis, a frequent cyclist.

The city is still working out the details, so a price for placing these logos around the city has not yet been determined. The process of working through the city manager and city council should take about six months to one year.