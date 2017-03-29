Ruiz gives $1K grant to South Florence teacher for STEM initiative

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Ruiz 4 Kids awarded $1,000 to a South Florence high teacher.

Brian Souchet has created an aviation STEM program at the school and this money will help pay for his flight simulator.

” Well it doesn’t happen without funding because this is not part of the normal curriculum, for lack of a better word, without the Ruiz grant and some other grants from the booster club stuff like this just doesn’t happen it’s not going to happen so the Grant was critical for making sure that we got the simulator online,” said Souchet.

Ruiz 4 Kids is part of an initiative by Ruiz Foods to give out grants to teachers and schools for their stem programs.