Second suspect charged with attempted murder for Conway Christmas shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police say they have arrested another suspect related to the shooting that caused a car accident on Christmas Day.

Reports confirm 23-year-old Curtis Charles Johnson of Aynor was charged with attempted murder in reference to the incident.

In January, Conway police charged Said Abdul Vereen, 26, of Conway, with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by unlawful person.

Online records say he was booked in the J Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday and a police report from the Conway Police Department says he was charged for the Dec. 25 shooting on Monday. In addition to attempted murder, Johnson was charged with two counts of failure to appear, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery or pistol to unlawful persons and a drug charge.

A Conway police report says officers were called to a collision on Dec. 25, at 9th Avenue and Church Street. While officials were on their way to the scene, dispatch advised the officers the accident was also a shots fired call.

When Conway police arrived, they found one male victim and notified the crime scene investigation unit.