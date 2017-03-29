Second suspect charged with attempted murder for Conway Christmas shooting

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police say they have arrested another suspect related to the shooting that caused a car accident on Christmas Day.

Reports confirm 23-year-old Curtis Charles Johnson of Aynor was charged with attempted murder in reference to the incident.

In January, Conway police charged Said Abdul Vereen, 26, of Conway, with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by unlawful person.

Online records say he was booked in the J Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday and a police report from the Conway Police Department says he was charged for the Dec. 25 shooting on Monday. In addition to attempted murder, Johnson was charged with two counts of failure to appear, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery or pistol to unlawful persons and a drug charge.

A Conway police report says officers were called to a collision on Dec. 25, at 9th Avenue and Church Street. While officials were on their way to the scene, dispatch advised the officers the accident was also a shots fired call.

When Conway police arrived, they found one male victim and notified the crime scene investigation unit.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s