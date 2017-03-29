StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

A cold front has pushed through the area and that will leave us with drier air today but still remaining warm with temperatures back into the 70s and 80s. Cooler weather will move in tonight, and that will keep temperatures closer to 70 on Thursday. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of the next storm system. A stray shower is possible Thursday, but the better chance for rain will wait until Friday. The storm system on Friday will bring rain and thunderstorms, and there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday or Friday night. This will all clear out for the weekend, and we will see sunshine and warm weather.

Today,mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, near 56 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a small chance for a shower. Highs 67-72.