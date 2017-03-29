VIDEO: 5-year-old ‘freaking out’ over seeing “Beauty and the Beast”

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A 5-year-old little girl out of Columbia may just be the biggest fan of the new “Beauty and the Beast” movie, and her mom posted the proof to Facebook.

In the video posted to Facebook, Tiffany Kaylor tells her daughter, Bella, that they won’t be able to go see “Beauty and the Beast” as they had planned to next night.

“You know how I told you we were going to go see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ tomorrow, right? Well, I’m sad that we’re not going to go tomorrow.”

Bella, clearly bummed about the news, asks her mom why, and is “so excited” about the answer. Kaylor explains to her 5-year-old that they’ll be going that night to see the movie rather than waiting until the next day.

“What! I’m excited! I’m excited!” exclaims the little girl.

As Bella jumps around her living room in excitement, she says, “I just feel like my eyes are watering right now because I’m freaking out because I want to go see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ right now!”

Bella’s mom explains that they’ll go see the movie after dinner.

“My heart is going very fast,” says Bella.

Mom and daughter then talk about the outfits they will wear to see the movie, and Bella suggests a dress…or “nice pajamas.”

The two settle on a very appropriate gold dress, as pictured in Kaylor’s Facebook photo.

The video of Bella has been posted by numerous news outlets, receiving millions of views.

Bella’s mom says the social media reaction to her little girl’s excitement has been an unexpected joy to her family.

“Seeing how many people that Bella has made feel happy and excited with her, by just being who she is, has meant the most to us,” Kaylor said in an email to News13. “I’ve stayed up the past couple of nights, reading through the endless comments, completely stunned with tears of joy running down my face.”

You can read the comments posted to Bella’s video on Kaylor’s Facebook page.