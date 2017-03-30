Darlington deputies arrest one burglary suspect, search for 4 more

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington deputies are searching for four burglary suspects after finding the back door of a Hartsville home propped open.

A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says patrolling deputies were on East Home Avenue in Hartsville around 3 p.m. Sunday when they saw the back door of a home cracked open. The deputy recognized the home as the scene of a previous burglary, so deputies entered the home, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Five people were inside the house without permission, and when the suspects saw deputies, they each ran from the house. Deputies were able to catch one of the alleged burglars, but are still searching for four others. Deputies have not released descriptions of the four other suspects.

Sanquan Rondell Pringle, 18, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. Pringle was released from jail on a $5,000 bond, confirms Lt. Kilgo.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.