Darlington Raceway to host Spring Fling

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway will host it’s annual Spring Fling this Saturday.

The event t features a 5k run, an easter egg hunt and dinner.

The run is at 8 a.m., the egg hunt at 10 a.m. and a free meal will be served in the Cale Yarborough garage area.

The event is part of the track’s partnership with Genesis Healthcare.

” It is for them to have fun and it is for us to get to know each other from the racetrack standpoint and as well as the medical industry and what we are trying to do from that standpoint as well,” said TC Sawyer with Genesis Healthcare.

Tickets are available online.

