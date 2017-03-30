Film festival to highlight autism & bring unique perspective to Grand Strand

Watch the video to learn more about Becky’s motivation to organize the festival and to see some abbreviated previews of the films that will be shown on April 7 and 8 in Myrtle Beach. Full trailers and more details can be found at championautismnetwork.com/2017-films. The following is a press release with full details about the event.

Champion Autism Network (CAN) will be hosting the YesYouCAN Film Festival, where all films are by or about someone with autism, on Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th. The CAN Film Festival will take place at the Grand 14 Theater in Market Common, Myrtle Beach.

Being one of only a few in the world, the CAN Film Festival has received film submissions from Singapore, England and the United States. This fund-raising and educational event will provide the public with a compelling and engaging way to learn more about autism.

In addition to the two feature-length and five short films, creators, actors and film subjects will be introducing the films, answering questions and signing books.

Becky Large, Executive Director of Champion Autism Network states, “With the official designation of Surfside Beach, South Carolina being named the ‘First Autism Friendly Travel Destination in 2016,’ the autism initiative is moving into the Greater Myrtle Beach area. By having locals and visitors more aware of autism and the challenges it presents to those on the spectrum and their families, the CAN Film Festival will provide the Myrtle Beach area community with a compelling and engaging way to learn more and to support and welcome children with autism and their families.”

In addition to the films and speakers, a CAN reception will be held on Saturday April 8th following the Sensory Friendly Showing of the Smurfs and the feature-length film The Family Next Door. CAN families and film festival ticket holders will have the opportunity to mingle and have lunch provided by Beach Monkeys Catering.

Ticket purchases are tax deductible, with proceeds going directly to funding ongoing CAN initiatives, including sensory friendly movies, outreach and training.

About Champion Autism Network: CAN is a 100% volunteer 501c3 organization that aims to increase Autism Awareness and provide support to families effected by Autism. The mission is to reduce challenges and barriers to allow families with a child with Autism to have a “normal” family outing or experience, reducing sensory input and creating inviting environments for children with Autism, their parents and siblings, through sensory event planning, Autism Awareness education and consulting engagements.

About Autism: Autism is a general term used to describe a group of complex developmental brain disorders – Autism Spectrum Disorders. These disorders are characterized, in varying degrees, by communication difficulties, social and behavioral challenges, and repetitive behaviors. An estimated 1 in 68 children in the U.S. is on the Autism Spectrum and that number is increasing.

To learn more, go to https://championautismnetwork.com/2017-films/