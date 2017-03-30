Film festival to highlight autism & bring unique perspective to Grand Strand

|MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Becky Large with the Champion Autism Network joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about an upcoming film festival that aims to be an eye-opener about autism and the people who live with it, including their families. The Yes You CAN Film Festival is aimed at members of the general public whom often do not fully understand autism. The films aim to entertain and engage viewers while also educating them.
Watch the video to learn more about Becky’s motivation to organize the festival and to see some abbreviated previews of the films that will be shown on April 7 and 8 in Myrtle Beach. Full trailers and more details can be found at championautismnetwork.com/2017-films. The following is a press release with full details about the event.