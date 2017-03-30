Florence deputies catch suspect after 3 hour manhunt near Pamplico

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence deputies say they have arrested one person after a manhunt Wednesday night.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says 27-year-old William Anthony Floyd was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and use of vehicle without owner permission. Online booking records also show charges of petit larceny, driving under suspension, improper passing, leaving the scene and a bench warrant from family court.

Investigators say the manhunt started in the Pamplico area around 7 p.m. Wednesday.  Floyd was wanted in connection with a burglary when he fled into the woods between Hyman Road and Blackstreet Road.

Floyd was arrested around 10 p.m. with help from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Canine Tracking Team, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, S.C. Highway Patrol and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

 

