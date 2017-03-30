“Florence is in a renaissance,” city officials say at 2017 Outlook Luncheon

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of local businesses met at the Florence Civic Center for the 2017 Outlook Luncheon where city and county leaders shared updates on projects with resident’s tax dollars.

Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle kicked off the event with several updates for projects like the judicial center and the lake in Lake City but he says his biggest news had to do with the usage of the penny sales tax one and two.

“We have in Capital Sales tax two alone. We have 104 road improvement projects. For a total, to date, we have 279 roads that have been completed,” said Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle.

Caudle says infrastructure developments in the county will continue as well as plans to bring more jobs to the area.

“All of these projects are a estimate to the vision and mindset of the Florence Community to flourish,” said Caudle.

Caudle also says the county is proud of the progress in downtown Florence. City mayor Stephen Wukela says the progress in downtown is the result of shared effort, benefit and risks.

“Florence is in a renaissance we have new sense of self, rightly so, and of self- respect as we should,” said Mayor Stephen Wukela.

Wukela says in just four years, over $150 million has been invested in downtown Florence. He says other projects in the city include neighborhood redevelopment and future plans for city parks.

“In the coming months. I’ll ask council to reinvest in our park system that have had deferred maintenance over several years of recession,” Mayor Wukela said.

Wukela says to continue the progress in the city, each section of the city including the north, south, east and west, must all remain committed.

“Our success is of our own making. We decided together to make it so. It can end as soon as we choose. Or it can last as long as we like. May our commitment to each other and our renaissance never end.” Mayor Wukela said.

The city of Florence will host a brand launch event Friday followed by a street festival Friday night.