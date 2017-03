FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying two people wanted for questioning about shoplifting.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police, the two could be involved in a shoplifting incident that happened March 6 at the Walmart on Beltline Drive. The two individuals were seen leaving the parking lot in a black Chevy Trailblazer, Brandt says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.