Horry County violence subcommittee needs money to come up with “solid solutions”

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – It’s been a year since Horry County created the violence subcommittee to address an increase in violent crimes in the county.

“When we began we started with data,” said co-chair of the committee, and Chief Deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Fox. “We collected a lot of crime stats, a lot of demographic data and compared them to three other counties.”

Now that it’s been a year, Fox said the group needs to move forward.

“We kind of got stuck in the minutia of statistics instead of identifying and setting short term goals,” he added. “What we want to do now is redirect things and look at what we’ve done and we’ve done some really good work.”

One original goal that’s been accomplished was the re-implementation of the Horry County Crimestoppers program.

“We think it’s good for the citizens of Horry County,” said Horry County Police Chief, Joseph Hill.

The committee is also working with the Horry County School District to implement an educational program taught by off-duty police officers into the high schools.

“A lot of the things we did were investigations and research,” said co-chair of the committee and Horry County School Board member, Holly Heniford about the initial meetings. “And now that we’ve shaken out that info there’s some we need and some we don’t need.”

Fox said the group needs money to put their plans into action.

“We got bogged down in the data and didn’t really come up with any solid solutions,” he added. “Of course, with every solution comes with a price tag.”

Fox said one of their short term goals is to come up with a budget for fiscal year 2018 to present to the Horry County Public Safety Committee. Another is to have a three-hour workshop to create tangible goals.

“I just think we need to get focused and stay focused and get some timelines on it,” said Fox. “And be realistic. Pick some relevant goals that are achievable and stick to them.”

Fox said he would like a spokesperson from a similar task force in Orange County, FL to come to the workshop. He said it would allow the group to find out how other task forces are able to implement specific programs to address youth violence.

Heniford said after the workshop she wants the group members to go out and speak with people in Horry County.

“That should be our next move,” she added. “So we can get some feedback to them to make sure what we find out in our workshop is exactly what the public needs.”