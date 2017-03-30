Man assaults shopper after she declines his advances, Florence officers investigate

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers are working to learn more about a man accused of grabbing a woman and pressing himself up against her.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says the suspect is wanted for questioning in connection with an assault that happened in the early morning hours of March 17.

The press release from Lt. Brandt says the woman was shopping when the suspect approached her, made sexual advances toward her and after she declined, he grabbed her and pressed himself into her.

The suspect left the store in an unknown direction, investigators say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-665-3191.