MARION, SC (WBTW) – Thursday, investigators with the Marion County Sheriff Office took a suspect into custody after he turned himself in.

The press release from Captain Judith Barker says Demario Jawaun Hyman was charged with distribution of marijuana, distribution of marijuana near school/ park, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school/park.

Booking records show he was released on a $40,000 surety bond.