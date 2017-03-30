Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival debuts this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Amie Lee with Palmetto Event Productions joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the upcoming Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival, which will be Saturday, April 1. Watch the video to hear Lee explain what to expect at the festival and why the event was originally organized. Also hear from food truck operator Kerry Ragland of Kurbside Katering.

The following is part of press release announcing the details of the festival:

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the City of Myrtle Beach are excited to announce a new culinary festival that is sure to tempt everyone’s taste buds. The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be free to attend and located on the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District. In addition to a multitude of delicious food trucks, there will be live entertainment, beer and wine with craft selections, kid’s activities, and arts & craft, business and non-profit vendors. The event will also accept non-mobile restaurant vendors to add to the mouth-watering atmosphere. “Food trucks are the latest culinary craze and growing in popularity, so add that to the beautiful backdrop of our Boardwalk, and we feel this is a recipe for success that everyone downtown can benefit from,” said Lauren Clever with the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation. Additional Information can be found at www.MyrtleBeachFoodTruckFestival.com.