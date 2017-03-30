Myrtle Beach to test new recycling program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For the first time, Myrtle Beach Solid Waste collected more recyclable material than trash in bins east of Kings Highway. Now, they are creating a pilot program to add more places for people to recycle.

With the pilot program, the city will place four new recycling containers in the boardwalk district. Myrtle Beach Solid Waste superintendent, Ed Marr, said they applied for a grant with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to fund construction of the recyclable dumpsters.

Commercial recycling is not required in Myrtle Beach, but city spokesperson Mark Kruea said visitors have complained that they had no place to recycle at their hotels.

“They come here and they say ‘what do you mean you don’t require recycling in the hotels?’, said Kruea. “We’re getting pressure from our visitors to offer that and the hotel community needs to buy into that too.”

The pilot program is expected to begin after July 1 in the next fiscal year.