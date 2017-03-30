NC Superintendent visits Lumberton schools damaged by hurricane

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson paid a visit to Lumberton Thursday to see the lingering effect of Hurrican Matthew.

Johnson visited West Lumberton Elementary School, which is still closed and the relocated site of Lumberton Junior High School. He met with the school’s principals as well as Interim Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten.

“I talked to one teacher who housed evacuees in her own home, entire families. They came together as a community and they are rebounding and they’re doing that for the students and I am just so appreciative of what the teachers are doing here.”

Earlier this year, Johnson said he would visit schools all across the state that needed special attention and today’s visit to both the schools and the district’s central office was part of him fulfilling that promise.

“So we are here we are invested. We also went to the central office which looks like a ghost town, all the abandoned vehicles, the warehouse full of teaching supplies that was destroyed, we are asking them what they need from us,” said Johnson.