Pee Dee counties score low in annual health study

Experts say where you live could have a serious impact on how long and how well you live.

The annual County Health Rankings were released this week.

The report ranks South Carolina’s 46 counties in terms of health factors like education, income, community safety, access to care, diet and exercise, and alcohol and drug use that experts say contribute to how long a person can live. The study also compares South Carolina stats to the national average.

Horry County had the highest ranking in our area at #17, while many counties in the Pee Dee area were at the bottom of the list.

Here’s how the counties in our viewing area rank as far as length and quality of life:

#17- Horry

#22- Georgetown

#33 Florence

#35 Darlington

#44 Marlboro County

#45 Dillon

#46 Marion

You can see more on the study here on their website.