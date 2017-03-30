SC teen charged with killing classmate over SnapChat message will stand trial for murder

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. —A teenager accused in the stabbing death of a classmate in Mount Pleasant will stand trial for murder.

Matthew Fischer was arrested and charged with murder and weapons possession. He was arrested back in 2015 after fatally stabbing 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh.

The fight reportedly broke out over Fischer’s then girlfriend Natalie Brown.

On Wednesday, defense attorney, Andy Savage, argued Fischer was acting in self defense.

The judge said he could not conclude the act was justified under the state’s “stand your ground” law.

The prosecution and defense teams read numerous text messages that were sent between the 3.

Officials say Fischer was visiting his girlfriend when he saw a message she’d received from 17-year-old Luke Cavanaugh. Officials say Fischer responded to the message using his girlfriend’s phone to write, “come over and I’ll kill you man.”

Fisher was 16 at the time of the incident.