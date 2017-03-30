Sumter man jailed for lighting girlfriend on fire

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested one man yesterday who lit his girlfriend on fire.

A press release from Deputy Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Roy Hulon of Sumter has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Warrants state that after an argument with his live-in girlfriend, Hulon pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot both she and her neighbor.

The report says a witness told deputies that she watched Hulon hold his hands over the victim’s mouth as she screamed for help.

Next, Hulon reportedly doused the victim with lighter fluid and lit it with a cigarette lighter.

The victim suffered severe burns on her face, neck, torso and hands. She was flown to the Augusta Burn Center. The victim gave law enforcement a statement implicating Hulon, said Bell.

Online booking records say Hulon was denied bond on both charges.