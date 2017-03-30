StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Clouds will be increasing today ahead of a rain chance Friday. The increased cloud cover today will keep it a little cooler than the past few days with high temperatures close to 70s degrees at the coast, mid 70s inland. Clouds will be increasing ahead of a storm system that will move through on Friday. There will be a chance for a few showers today and tonight, but the better chance for rain and thunderstorms will be on Friday. There is a chance for strong or severe storms on Friday, but widespread severe storms are not expected. This system will move away for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with temperatures back into the 70s and 80s. Another storm system will bring a round of thunderstorms late Monday.

Today, partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 74-76 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75-80.