The sports merchandise site Fanatics has released which Final Four team’s gear is selling best in each state.

UNC – 25 states

Gonzaga – 11 states

Oregon – 9 states

South Carolina – 5 states

They say there was a spike in sales over the past week.

Gonzaga – 825%

South Carolina – 660%

Oregon – 325%

UNC – 110%

South Carolina merchandise is selling well major cities in SC, but also Atlanta and New York City, according to Fanatics.