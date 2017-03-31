Around Town: Darlington Raceway’s Spring Fling

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway will host its first Spring Fling presented by Genesis Health Care event on Saturday, April 1st.

The Spring Fling will be a community event featuring a 5K run, an Easter egg hunt and free community dinner courtesy of Genesis Health Care.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with a 5K run on a certified course around the track property, starting and ending at the start-finish line of the racetrack (the vehicle tunnel will be closed from 7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. for the race). The 5K registration is as follows: $32 until March 31st and $35 day of the event. To register in advance, simply visit their website here.

The Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and open to all kids 12 and under who are members of Darlington Raceway’s Raceway Rascals presented by Future Scholar kids club. Membership cards will need to be shown at the infield check-in point to participate in the hunt. Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden around the track’s infield with special golden eggs offering race tickets and other great prizes.

If your 12 and under child is not a member of the Raceway Rascals presented by Future Scholar kids club, simply sign up the day of the event at the infield registration tent.

The day will conclude with a free community dinner in the Cale Yarborough Garage area courtesy of Genesis Health. The community dinner, which will take place following the egg hunt, is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a day at the track and partake in free food and beverages that will be provided.

The Spring Fling will also have a charitable component to it, as all guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to support The Lord Cares food bank of Darlington and Harvest Hope food bank in Florence.

Information provided by darlingtonraceway.com.