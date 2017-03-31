City of Florence unveils new branding

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence unveiled its new branding Friday afternoon at the Waters Building on Dargan Street.

“Full Life. Full Forward. Florence South Carolina,” one logo read.

Business owners, city leaders and even local cheerleaders attended the brand launch.

“We have created an identity for Florence, and today what we are doing with our brand initiative is identifying what the people in Florence feel like. We’ve done over 700 interviews to find out what they think and what they want out of a community,” said restaurant owner Tim Norwood.

In the past four years, over $150 million has been invested in downtown Florence, the mayor confirms.

“Well I will tell you what, you know obviously downtown has kinda been the epicenter of the movement that’s been going on in Florence for the past several years but it really expands throughout the entire community and it gives a focal point really for this change that are going on and can really be seen in concrete fashion,” said Mayor Stephen Wukela.

A street fair is planned for Friday evening that will include live music, food vendors, and giveaways. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and giveaways start at 7:15 p.m.

City leaders will also attend two branding workshops in April to ensure the community understands the new marketing message and to also build awareness of the new campaign.