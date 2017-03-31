Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre debuts new feature

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre debuted it’s latest feature Friday called Coppelia.

The comedy tells the tale of two European villagers who fall in love.

The theatre focuses on introducing ballet to kids who normally wouldn’t get a chance to see it. Friday’s performance was free for local students and teachers from area schools.

“Public schools, or schools, the budget has been cut for the arts program. So this is our way of helping the youth have the opportunity to come see a live performance, and it’s making them aware of what the arts can do for them,” said Liza Mata, Artistic Executive Director with the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre.

The play’s only public performance is tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach. Children 13 and under get in free.