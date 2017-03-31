Conway reveals designs to connect downtown, Riverwalk

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Friday’s meeting was the first time Conway City Council got the chance to look at some conceptual designs for big changes planned for the Riverwalk. The designs would better connect the unique restaurants and shops downtown to the Riverwalk.

“For the first time in generations, we have the opportunity to really develop that Riverfront and provide that connectivity that’s been missing,” explains Adam Emrick, Conway Planning Director.

Emrick says the plan to redevelop Conway’s downtown is moving forward because recently the Burroughs Bompany agreed to allow the city to develop nearly five acres of riverfront property.

“That provides us the opportunity to provide that connectivity because we’re the ones doing the installation on that public property,” explains Emrick. “We can master plan it all out.”

Conway leaders met with outside developers who can aid them in the process, and on Friday, they went over some initial designs that would beautify the walk from one area to another. The designs included using lighting and alleyway’s to create corridors from the Riverwalk to downtown businesses.

“We could do a tour of the alleys of Conway,” proposed Emrick. “We have some crazy awesome alleys.”

The idea is that pulling together the natural beauty of the riverfront area with downtown development can grow the city as a destination.

“When tourists come to visit Conway, they don’t even necessarily know there are both things here, so from that standpoint, I think that will be the biggest thing for Conway’s history, is making it one entity, with the downtown and riverfront being one thing,” adds Emrick.

Conway business owners say they support the future plans.

Matthew Varnadore owns Waccamaw Outfitters, a business that really focuses on the people visiting the river.

“It’s a treat for me to show them a part Conway you wouldn’t normally get to see,” says Varnadore. “I would love to see the changes any time you can do anything to attract more people to an area I think is a positive.”

There is no word on how much the project will cost, but officials here say the development is long term and expect changes to be implemented in stages over the next decade.