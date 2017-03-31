Dermatologists warn of dangers with charcoal mask trend

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Charcoal masks are all the rage right now.

The beauty trend has gone viral on YouTube and is especially popular among teenagers.

But skin experts are telling beauty junkies to stay away from the masks, warning it may make your skin more susceptible to toxins.

While the ingredients are safe, the method of using them is not. Unlike other masks that peel or wash off, the charcoal-based peel clings to the skin and ripping it off is actually quite painful.

“Your face feels soft after, but I do wonder why,” admits Kayleigh Mirandette, who’s used a charcoal mask. “Cause I feel like you’re just ripping off all your hair.”

Dermatologists say the peel uses activated charcoal, which does have health benefits in medicine because of its ability to fight toxins, but the peel may make users more susceptible to toxins because it removes the top layer of skin.

Dr. Milan Lombardi, a dermatologist based out of Tampa, FL, says he doesn’t recommend the masks, but if people use them, they should be sure to not use any abrasive skin care products immediately before or after the charcoal mask.