MarshWalk area restaurants, businesses donate for Murrells Inlet crosswalks

MURRELLS INLET, SC (SOUTH STRAND NEWS) -Murrells Inlet 2020 is receiving some much-needed help to create four crosswalks on U.S. Highway 17 Business in the MarshWalk district of Murrells Inlet.

Restaurants and businesses in the MarshWalk area have stepped up to pay most of the remaining cost for the project – not covered by Georgetown County through a grant. The crosswalks project, including paint and signs, is slated to be finished by the Easter holiday, officials said.

The businesses that contributed were The Claw House, Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz, Capt. Dave’s Dockside, Express Watersports, Drunken Jack’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Bovines, Lazy Gator Gifts and Banton Media. The crosswalks will be located near Dead Dog Saloon, Creekratz, Drunken Jack’s and Wahoo’s. The project will also include re-striping and widening bike lanes along the roadside, which will be done later.

“Murrells Inlet 2020 would like to thank these businesses for quickly responding and helping us bridge the financial gap in the crosswalk and bike lane restriping project,” said MI2020 board member Linda Lane, who co-chairs the project with board member Jeff Ciuba. “It was nice working together and having area support for a project that will improve pedestrian safety in that area.”

At its March 14 meeting, Georgetown County Council approved a contract to pay $50,000 of the $57,590 cost of the project. The $50,000 was approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation and will be reimbursed to the county through a Local Public Agency Grant.

After finding out about the county support, Lane and Ciuba reached out to the MarshWalk Restaurants group and other area businesses for assistance in paying the remaining $7,590 for the project. Charlie Campbell, co-owner of Dead Dog Saloon and The Claw House, said he and other restaurant owners were glad to help.

“I reached out to rest of MarshWalk owners, as well as Lazy Gators and Express Watersports, and together we contributed $6,700,” Campbell said. Lane said MI2020 will pay the remainder of the cost.

He said the project is important for safety in the area since many people park in lots on the west side of the highway and cross to the MarshWalk and Veterans Pier. Currently, pedestrians have to rely on drivers stopping for them.

“It will be a great benefit to the MarshWalk restaurants and other businesses here,” he said. “It especially benefits our customers who walk across the street. We just think it’s the right thing to do.”

Jennifer Poore, co-owner of Express Watersports with her husband, Jonathan Poore, agreed. That business offers scuba diving classes, kayak rentals and tours, parasailing trips, sunset cruises, banana boat rides and jet ski rentals.

“We are located on the west side of Highway 17 Business and all of our customers have to park on this side and walk across the street to get to our docks,” she said. “The new painted crosswalks will help them make it across safely, and return safely, as well.”

Lane said that plans for creating crosswalks in the restaurant district, near the MarshWalk, have been in the works since MI2020 formulated its five-year strategic plan, based on input from an online community survey conducted in the summer of 2015. In that survey, many residents expressed concerns about safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in that area.

Campbell said the pedestrian safety problem is compounded in the peak summer months.

“There are always people crossing the street and locals know not to speed in that area,” he said. “Conversely, when tourists are here in June and July, many of them don’t know to slow down.”