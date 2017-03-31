Myrtle Beach organizations to teach kids bicycle safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue will be attending an event to talk with kids about bicycle safety on Saturday.

“Anything we can do to teach the kids to be safe is a good thing,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. “We’re always happy to take part in this kind of event, and teach them how to ride their bikes properly with the right safety gear.

The Safety on Wheels bike safety event is a collaboration with the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the Grand Strand Optimist Club and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Lt. Evans said he hopes with the fire and police department being involved, kids will listen more closely to the importance of bicycle safety.

“I think it kind of helps reinforce those safety topics. You might listen to your parents, but hopefully you listen to us too and know that we have your best interest at heart,” said Lt. Evans.

The free bike safety event is on Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church School on Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be a limited amount of free helmets for kids.