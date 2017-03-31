New bill could impact Myrtle Beach parking battle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- A new state bill on parking privileges could tip the scale in favor of Horry County.

According to the bill, any parking privileges available to Myrtle Beach residents that are not available to non-city residents in Horry County would have to be approved by state lawmakers.

An issue that has divided the city and county could be taken out of their hands all together and while some officials are happy about that, others are worried about losing local authority.

“I think that the bill is ludicrous,” said Mayor Rhodes.

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes is not at all pleased with a new state bill on parking privileges for city versus non-city residents that would give state lawmakers final say on the matter.

“We made a compromise with the county, this bill doesn’t address that so now the county comes back and changes their mind and they want to alter what the agreement was,” said Rhodes.

The city recently agreed to allow non-city residents to park along the beach, except for on the Golden Mile and in certain residential areas if they buy a $100 permit.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says this isn’t a fair deal and he hopes the new bill will bring about equal parking privileges.

“We haven’t made a lot of headway. So it’s really good to see our representatives step up to the plate to try to help us in our efforts to make this fair for Horry County residents,” Vaught said.

Representative Jeff Johnson is one of the authors of the bill and says since non-city residents are paying taxes that ultimately go towards the care of those beaches, they should have the same privileges to enjoy them.

But Mayor Rhodes disagrees.

“The county gives nothing to the city of MB for beach renourishment. The county gives us nothing for any sort of cleanup on the beach where there residents come and use,” said Mayor Rhodes.

Mayor Rhodes says he’s also worried about state lawmakers taking away local authority to regulate the issue and while Councilman Vaught shares the same concern he believes the pros could outweigh the cons.

“I don’t want to see it go too far, as far as the statehouse being able to totally usurp our home rule privileges but this is one of those things that I think can bring some pressure to bear and hopefully make some changes,” said Horry County councilman Vaught.