New North Myrtle Beach restaurant talks about BaconFest 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Attention bacon fans: BaconFest 2017 is this weekend! The event features bacon-inspired dishes from 12 different restaurants. The owner of one of those restaurants, Brian Beverley, was on News13 Now Friday to talk about the event. Beverley and co-owner, Nic Patton, opened Cruisin Cuisine in in the Windy Hill area of North Myrtle Beach in February. The restaurant touts a unique lunch experience with gourmet prime rib and filet mignon grilled cheese sandwiches.

BaconFest 2017 kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at House of Blues Myrtle Beach at Barefoot Landing. The event is free, but tasting tickets are $1.00 each.

For more information about Cruisin Cuisine, go to the restaurant’s website: http://CruisinCuisineNMB.com