Police arrested Conway man for armed robbery and kidnapping after short chase

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department arrested a Conway man for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, Conway police officers responded to 1812 Wright Boulevard in reference to a possible armed robbery.

When they got there, someone told officers, the suspect had run away into the woods. Officers searched the area and found the suspect, but he took off again. Conway police and Horry County police then found and arrested Tranique Livingston.

Livingston, 18, of Conway was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun.