Police arrested Conway man for armed robbery and kidnapping after short chase

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department arrested a Conway man for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, Conway police officers responded to 1812 Wright Boulevard in reference to a possible armed robbery.

When they got there, someone told officers, the suspect had run away into the woods. Officers searched the area and found the suspect, but he took off again. Conway police and Horry County police then found and arrested Tranique Livingston.

Livingston, 18, of Conway was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s