Police search for 1968 Chevy Chevelle stolen from Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a stolen 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle.

An incident report from police says the car was stolen March 15 from a parking garage at the Landmark Hotel, located at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard. The vehicle owner says he parked the classic car on the 5th floor of the garage. The car was locked when he left it, and he still had the keys in his possession when you called police the next day.

The owner returned to where he had parked the car about 12 hours after he last saw it, but the car was gone, the release states. Police note that there was no glass on the ground where the car had been parked and no signs of a possible forced entry.

The car has South Carolina plates DHR202, and the owner says the car is worth roughly $35,000.

Anyone who may have seen this car or can help police in this case is asked to call 843-918-1382.