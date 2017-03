MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tina Hunter joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society’s “Run for the Shelter” that is this weekend. The event includes a 5k, a 1-mile dog walk and the “Doggie Bone Hunt” to benefit the organization. The events will be at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

Watch the video to learn more about the event. A schedule and registration information is available at www.humanesocietynmb.org.