SC man arrested at Charleston airport for trying to join ISIS

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A man from Ladson was arrested by the FBI this week at the Charleston International Airport for attempting to provide support to ISIS.

The press release from Assistant US Attorney Lance Crick says 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin, appeared in federal court Friday morning in Charleston after he was arrested Thursday night

Abdin is accused of attempting to travel overseas to join the terrorist organization. Special Agents of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force took Abdin into custody just before he boarded his flight.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirms he was booked at 8:30 Thursday night and lists his charge as “Federal Charges.”

This investigation is being handled by the FBI-JTTF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell of the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Jennifer Burke of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case, the release says.