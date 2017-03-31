South Carolina teams unite to cheer on USC in Final Four game

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina is a state known for its college sports rivalries, but on Friday, Coastal Carolina University and Clemson University Tweeted out their support for the Gamecocks as they make their Final Four debut this weekend.

The past year has been a memorable one for South Carolina college sports.

Coastal Carolina baseball took home the school’s first national title in June after defeating Arizona in the 2016 NCAA Championship in Omaha. In January, Clemson’s football team upset Alabama 35-31 to win the national championship in Tampa. Now, South Carolina heads to their first Final Four game after beating Florida in the Elite Eight.

Friday morning, Clemson reached out to the Chanticleers on Twitter to ask about their “weekend plans.” You can see the exchange that ensued between the two universities below.

.@CCUChanticleers Good morning! Big plans for this weekend? — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) March 31, 2017

@CCUChanticleers .@CCUChanticleers Let’s do it. Here is to a couple more national championships coming back to South Carolina… CC: @UofSC pic.twitter.com/nf2U48KH3F — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) March 31, 2017

The game against Gonzaga will be played in Phoenix and will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday.