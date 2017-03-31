StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Rain and thunderstorms today will clear out in time for the weekend. Moisture has returned ahead of a storm system that will move through today. The rain chance will continue this morning, and there is a chance for a strong thunderstorm in the morning. The storm system will start to move away this afternoon, and it will clear, leading to a windy, warm afternoon. Nice weather will settle in for the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next storm system will move through late Monday into Tuesday with another round of rain and thunderstorms. A strong cold front is possible by the end of next week with cooler weather possible by Thursday.

Today, morning rain and thunderstorms, then clearing, windy and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, breezy and mild. Lows 53-55 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 75-80.