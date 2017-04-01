Fuel leak temporarily shuts down two lanes of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A fuel leak has shutdown two lanes on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach Saturday morning.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety say north bound lanes one and two in the area of 1596 S Hwy 17 are closed.

An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on scene told News13 that a SYSCO truck experienced a diesel fuel leak. The Lt. told our reporter that they suspect a piece of debris from the road hit a pipe and caused the leak. The leak is considered to be minor and expects the scene to be cleaned up by late Saturday afternoon.

The leak happened around 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.