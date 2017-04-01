‘He really deserves this,’ local firefighters helping one of their own

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several local firefighters are teaming up to help one of their own.

They’ve started a GoFundMe Page (click: here) to raise money for Roy Luther, a volunteer with the Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach Fire Departments.

Luther has cerebral palsy and needs a new wheelchair.

“Roy’s always there to help somebody and it’s time we help Roy,” said Fire Inspector with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, Tom Zimpleman. “Roy’s never asked for anything but it’s time everybody gets together and gives Roy a hand.”

The goal is to raise $15,000 for a wheelchair that will allow Luther to get into a standing position.

“It’ll just help me all the way around with comfort and make it a lot easier for me to do things,” he added. “It will just make my life easier.”

A fellow volunteer at Surfside Beach Fire, Meghan Kraus, started the page for Luther.

“This is our chance to give back to him for all he’s done,” she added. “He’s our cheerleader, he’s our little mascot. I can’t say enough about him, he’s just wonderful.”

Luther said he’s always wanted to be involved with the fire department.

“Knowing we’re going to help somebody, you know, we go sometimes in the worst moments of somebody’s life. But to know we’re coming to help them that’s a great feeling,” he said. “I just love to help people because being disabled, you know, I have an understanding of what it’s like to need help.”

Luther is also very involved at Myrtle Beach Christian Church and graduated Cum Laude from Horry Georgetown Technical College in 2016. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science in General Business and was also the 2016 Student of the Year.

“It just means the world to me that these guys are here for me and support me,” said Luther. “They are my extended family.”

Zimpleman said Luther is passionate about everything he does.

“He’s a great friend, he’s loyal he’s a very caring person and he’ll given anyone the shirt off his back,” he added.

“His only limitation is his legs,” said Kraus. “He has such a heart and he’s just awesome.”