Man arrested after pointing gun at firefighter in Anderson County, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after pointing a gun at a volunteer firefighter on Canton Lane, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in at about 6:36 p.m. about a house on Canton Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, the firefighter parked his personal truck in the driveway of another house on Canton Lane that belonged to 64-year-old Roger Wood.

Wood then came out of his house and pointed a gun at the firefighter.

He was arrested for breach of peace and pointing/presenting a firearm, according to deputies.

Wood is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

No one was injured during the incident.