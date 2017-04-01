Man found dead near hiking trail, fish hatchery in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A man was found dead by two fishermen along the East Fork Hiking Trail near the Walhalla Fish Hatchery at Mountain Rest, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Benjamin Swetnam of Hollywood, SC.

According to the coroner’s office, Swetnam traveled to Oconee County on Friday to hike and fish.

They say his plan was to hike the Ellicott Rock area.

Swetnam was found about 1.5 to 2 miles away from the parking area of the fish hatchery.

He is believed to have died late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

He was found collapsed on the ground, next to the trail, and his backpack was beside him, the coroner says.

He had no apparent injuries.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to assist in the death investigation.

