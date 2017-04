MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Optimists Club hosted their Safety on Wheels bike safety event Saturday. There was a good turnout as kids learned how to ride their bikes safely.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Police Department were there to help teach them.

The event was free at the First Presbyterian Church on Robert Grissom Parkway. There was also a limited number of free helmets for children.