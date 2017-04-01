Police respond to shooting incident at Virginia Motorsports Park

VIRGINIA (WRIC) —

Police from Dinwiddie and Petersburg confirm that a shooting that they referred to as a “mass casualty” situation is happening at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County.

Police confirmed that at least two people have been shot.

The Virginia Motorsports Park is located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road.

Authorities were unable to confirm the condition of those who were injured.

According to the Virginia Motorsports Park website, the 2nd Annual Spring Fest was scheduled for today. As part of the festivities, there was supposed to be a bike rally, a car show and a musical performance from Lil Boosie and others.

First responders from many of the surrounding areas are responding to the scene.

8News reporter Nakell Williams is at the scene reporting. She spoke with Brent Lamb who said he witnessed what happened.

Lamb said he was watching the performances waiting for Lil Boosie to perform when he heard shots being fired. At that point, people started running away. He joined the crowd and ran to the parking lot.

Lamb said there was more shooting in the parking lot, and that in all, the shooting must have gone on for about 20 minutes.

He said that the first thing that came to his mind when he heard the shots was to get to safety. Lamb reported that signs at the gate said that guns were not allowed on the premises, but there were no security pat-downs or metal detectors.

He also said that he saw five or six officers at the scene prior to the shooting.

When Nakell arrived at the scene she said that State Police told her to get back in her car because the scene was unsafe.

Nakell reported a large emergency personnel presence, including police, EMS and fire.

Police are not allowing anyone inside the Motorsports Park at this time.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that all lanes are closed on Boydton Plank Road near White Oak Road due to the police activity in the area.

Officers from the New Kent County Sheriff’s department confirmed that they were in route to help out during the incident.

This is a developing story.