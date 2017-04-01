Spartanburg KFC employee shot, killed in possible attempted robbery

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Spartanburg, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 pm on Friday at the Cedar Springs Rd. location.

7News has learned the victim, Anthony Duane Tiffany, was a manager at the restaurant.

Officers say that witnesses were able to describe two suspects – both entered the KFC wearing dark clothing and masks in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

On Saturday morning, people started leaving flowers at the scene.

A signed on the door says the business is closed for the day.

7News spoke with the victim’s girlfriend who says they recently moved to the Union from Upstate New York. She says Tiffany was the Closing Manager at KFC and that investigators told her Tiffany was shot three times-in the arm, chest, and back-while he attempted to fight off the suspects.

The Spartanburg Police Department is working closely with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers, (888) CRIME-SC.