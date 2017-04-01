Two men arrested and charged with Human Trafficking in Myrtle Beach

By Published:
Willie Lacy and David Ward; source: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say two people have been arrested and charged with Human Trafficking.

Lt. Joey Crosby says the suspects are Willie Lacy, 26; and David Ward, 24,  both of Greensboro NC.

Police say that on March 30, 2017, officers began an investigation after learning that a missing juvenile was possibly in the Myrtle Beach area.

Through the investigation, officers learned that an ad existed on Backpage about the juvenile.

Officers continued their investigation and gathered evidence that led the officers to determine that the juvenile victim was being coerced to engage in sexual acts.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.  The victim’s name is not being released because they are a juvenile.

