USC Students Pack 5 Points Bars, Restaurants to Watch Final Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)—With the men’s Final Four all the way out in Phoenix, University of South Carolina students turned the Five Points bar and restaurant district near campus into the next best thing to being at the game Saturday night. They packed every bar and restaurant that had a TV, with many students not being able to get in.

At the Village Idiot Pizza and Pub, students cheered the playing of 2001 and Sandstorm, which are played at games. They cheered as the starting lineup for the Gamecocks was announced, and booed as the starters for Gonzaga were announced.

They hung on every point, cheering wildly for their team. But USC had a cold shooting first half while Gonzaga hardly missed, and the Gamecocks were down by nine points at the half.

The students were confident the Gamecocks would come back in the second half, since they had trailed at halftime in three of the four games they’d already won in the NCAA tournament. And USC did battle back in the second half. But Gonzaga inched ahead in the final minutes and won by four.

Despite feeling dejected over the loss, the students at the Village Idiot nevertheless did one final cheer where some of the yell, “Game” and the others answer by yelling, “Cocks!”

USC junior Chloe Schorr said after the game, “We may not have won, but we put our basketball program on the map and that is the only thing that matters.”

USC freshman Michael Casey said, “People should not be bummed out, actually. People should not be bummed out. We made it to the Final Four. That’s never happened ever, ever before.”