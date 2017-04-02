90-year-old missing, endangered Florence man found alive and well

FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) – UPDATE: 9:36 p.m., The Florence County Sheriff’s Office say Roy Bailey has been found alive and well.

ORIGINAL:

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man named Roy Bailey. Bailey, 90, was last seen at 2:00 p.m., Sunday on Southborough Rd in Florence.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 148 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He was last seen operating a 2009 charcoal grey in color Toyota Camry bearing Alabama license plate TND 278.

Bailey is considered an missing and endangered adult. Deputies say that Bailey walks with a limp and needs his insulin medication. He may also have a burgundy walker in the back seat of the vehicle.

If you have seen Bailey or know where he is you are asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 464 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME, SC.