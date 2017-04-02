Chapin Memorial invites teens and Rape Crisis Center to talk “No Means No”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Chapin Memorial Library invited high school students to talk about sexual assault and consent on Saturday.

An educator from the Rape Crisis Center hosted the event and talked to local teens about preventing sexual assault and the mantra “No Means No.” Organizers of the event also hope to spread awareness about the issue since April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Bethany Bebik is a prevention education with the Crisis Center and she says it’s important to discuss the issue of consent with teens. “There has been a number of teeagers that come through so it definitely impacts the teen population more than people think. This is the time to tell them, ‘This is what consent means. If you’re not following these guidelines, it’s not ok and you could be committing a crime.'”

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can call the Rape Crisis Center hotline 843-448-7273

